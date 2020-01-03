Former UTSA Player Allegedly Caught On Doorbell Camera Confessing To Killing Pregnant Sister

25-year-old Michael Egwuagu, a former University of Texas at San Antonio football player, has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of his sister Jennifer Ebichi at a home north of Austin, according to The Austin American-Statesman.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office say Egwuagu can be heard and seen in footage captured by a doorbell camera confessing to the murder of Ebichi.

Ebichi’s twin and Michael’s older brother, Martin Egwuagu, told police he received a text message from Jennifer around 5:30 a.m. Friday (December 27) stating that Michael Egwuagu “was at the residence and was having a crisis.” Martin Egwuagu then spoke with his brother on the phone in an attempt to calm him down when he heard Michael Egwuagu make several strange statements, according to police.

According to Martin Egwuagu’s statement to police he received another text from his sister at about 4:10 p.m. asking him to come to the house. Per the affidavit, when he arrived, he saw a woman he knew to be a member of the church he attends standing on the front lawn with Ebichi’s oldest child covered in blood.

Authorities initially responded to a call for a victim who had been stabbed inside a home in Pflugerville, a few miles north of Austin.

Emergency crews found the 30-year-old Ebichi, who had been stabbed multiple times, and tried to save her life, but she died at the scene. An autopsy report also revealed that Ebichi was pregnant.

When the police arrived and took Egwuagu into custody, investigators questioned the woman standing on the lawn. She told police Ebichi also had contacted her and asked her to come to her house. When the woman arrived, she heard Ebichi, her children and Egwuagu screaming and yelling inside the house, according to the affidavit.

Soon after she saw Egwuagu exit the home smiling and holding a bloody kitchen knife when he told her, “I killed Jennifer,” then walked into the street and knelt, police said.

Michael Egwuagu was being held in the Travis County Jail as of Sunday (December 29), according to jail logs. His bail has been set at $500,000.