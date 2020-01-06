Tennis Besties Serena Williams And Caroline Wozniacki Win Their Debut Doubles Match In Auckland

Tennis besties Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki made their debut as a doubles team at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday (January 6) and won their first round match.

The pair defeated Japan’s Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, according to the Associated Press.

The longtime friends have wanted to play doubles together for a while, but timing and scheduling never aligned. Serena, when she plays doubles, usually opts to play with big sister Venus. The sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.

But playing with Wozniacki is something different and special.

The former world #1 and Australian Open Champion (2018) announced that she will be retiring following this month’s Australian Open, so playing doubles with her good friend Serena was a must.

“It was so much fun, I really enjoyed that,” Wozniacki said. “I’ve been around for a long time, and to get to play with Serena was amazing.

“It wouldn’t be the same if I didn’t at least once get to play with her on the same side. She’s beaten me a lot of times on the other side, so it’s actually nice that we can win together for once.”

The two were all smiles during and following the match.

“It’s cool. I can’t let the rest of both of our amazing careers go without playing with her,” Williams said. “With her doing so well as a Grand Slam champion and a long-time No. 1, of course I want to share the court with her.”

Williams and Wozniacki are also competing in the singles portion of the tournament.

Williams, the top seed, will play Camila Giorgi of Italy in her first-round singles on Tuesday, and Wozniacki will play New Zealand wild card Paige Hourigan.

Their win in doubles also means they will get to take the court together as teammates at least one more time.