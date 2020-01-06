Vince Carter Makes NBA History, Becomes First Player To Play In Four Different Decades

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Vincent Lamar Carter is truly “Half-man, Half-amazing.”
On Saturday (January 4), he became the first player in NBA history to play in four different decades, according to ESPN.
The 42-year-old Atlanta Hawks veteran stepped on the court against the Indiana Pacers and scored three points in 18 minutes. The Hawks won 116-111.
Carter played his college ball at the University of North Carolina and was drafted #5 overall in 1998 by the Golden State Warriors. He was traded on draft night to the Toronto Raptors for his college teammate, and #4 pick in that same draft, Antawn Jamison.
Vince is an eight-time all-star, two-time All-NBA, the 1999 Rookie of the Year, and 2000 Slam Dunk champion. He also won gold as a member of Team USA Basketball at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.
He became a household name after the 2000 Olympics with the famous “dunk of death” over 7-foot-2 French center Frédéric Weis.
Carter and Hall of Fame Basketball player Tracy McGrady played together in Toronto and are cousins.
He has played for the Raptors, Nets, Suns, Magic, Mavericks, Grizzlies, Kings and Hawks over 24 seasons.
(Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
