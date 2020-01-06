Vince Carter Makes NBA History, Becomes First Player To Play In Four Different Decades

Vincent Lamar Carter is truly “Half-man, Half-amazing.”

On Saturday (January 4), he became the first player in NBA history to play in four different decades, according to ESPN.

The 42-year-old Atlanta Hawks veteran stepped on the court against the Indiana Pacers and scored three points in 18 minutes. The Hawks won 116-111.

Carter played his college ball at the University of North Carolina and was drafted #5 overall in 1998 by the Golden State Warriors. He was traded on draft night to the Toronto Raptors for his college teammate, and #4 pick in that same draft, Antawn Jamison.

Vince is an eight-time all-star, two-time All-NBA, the 1999 Rookie of the Year, and 2000 Slam Dunk champion. He also won gold as a member of Team USA Basketball at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

He became a household name after the 2000 Olympics with the famous “dunk of death” over 7-foot-2 French center Frédéric Weis.