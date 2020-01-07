Joel Embiid Suffers Gruesome Dislocated Finger In A Win Over OKC Thunder

The injury was ugly. His left ring finger overlapping his pinkie to the point that it seemed he had his fingers crossed.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid suffered a nasty dislocation of his left ring finger on Monday night (January 6) in a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The injury could cause him to miss some time, according to ESPN .

I feel like Joel Embiid’s finger probably shouldn’t look like this pic.twitter.com/BaNde7t7Nh

Despite the first quarter injury, Embiid returned and scored 18 points in the win.

Teammate Ben Simmons was happy to have Embiid back but was repulsed by the injury.

"I nearly threw up when I saw that," Simmons said. "I'm glad he came back out," Simmons said. "We needed him. He's a big part of this team."

Following the game Embiid talked about the injury and whether he might miss time.

"I felt my finger snapping and I thought I fractured it," Embiid said. "They did some X-rays and said it was nothing.”

The 76ers next game is Thursday against division rivals the Boston Celtics. Embiid would like to be available for that game, but admits he could miss it.

"That's a possibility. I want to play. It's a big game. Last time we played them, we had great success, but at the end of the day, whatever they want me to do. Obviously, I'll try to fight it, but they care about me, so whatever they want to do. ... We'll see."