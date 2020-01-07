NYC’s Good Samaritans: Shaq Helps Woman Who Fainted And Gov. Cuomo Aids Man In Traffic Accident

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Shaquille O’Neal and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo were good “Samaritans” on the streets of NYC Monday (January 6), according to TMZ.
In two separate incidents, the Hall of Fame player assisted a woman that passed out in a crosswalk, and the governor helped a man involved in a car accident get out of his vehicle to safety.
Shaq was driving in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan when he saw a woman passed out on the ground. He got out of his vehicle and along with other drivers helped stop traffic and waited with the woman until an ambulance arrived. The woman possibly fainted as a result of a diabetic episode.
Governor Cuomo was traveling on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway and came upon a vehicle involved in an accident. He helped a man inside the vehicle, cut out of his safety belt and moved him to safety.
Both individuals will reportedly be OK. Kudos to Shaq and Governor Cuomo.
(Photo: Nick Agro/Getty, Steven Ferdman/Getty)
