Pro-Trump Atlanta Dream Co-Owner Kelly Loeffler May Want Her Players To ‘Stick To Sports’

The WNBA’s Atlanta Dream co-owner U.S. (R) Senator Kelly Loeffler may be at odds with her team and its fanbase, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The WNBA, much like the NBA, tends to be a left-leaning organization politically. Loeffler’s Republican party affiliation and her beliefs don’t align with traditional views and attitudes of WNBA fans.

The Atlanta Dream has been part of a coalition of business and entertainment companies in Georgia that have opposed “religious liberty” bills that critics have said could legalize discrimination against LGBT couples. Loeffler has indicated she would support some version of such legislation.

The AJC spoke to Dream season ticket holder Amy Crawford and her wife, who are unsure whether they will renew their season tickets.

“I’m having a hard time understanding,” Crawford said. “We paid, what, more than $7,000 for our tickets last year to line the pockets of someone who now as a public figure is going to be opposed to all of the things that keep me safe?”

Loeffler, who was recently sworn in as the junior U.S. senator from the state of Georgia, pledged unapologetic support for President Donald Trump.

“I’ve seen how politicized sports have become recently, and it certainly wasn't that way 10 years ago when I bought the team with my business partner,” Loeffler said. “But I've been saddened by that, and then frankly I think Americans have been saddened by the politicization of sports, because it is something that uniquely unites people.”

If the Dream start losing fans and Loeffler’s political stances become hot button not only in the legislature but among WNBA fans, this could be an issue.