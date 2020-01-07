Stephen A. Smith Says Jadeveon Clowney’s Hit On Carson Wentz Was ‘Dirty’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
The Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Philadelphia Eagles from the playoffs on Sunday (January 5), and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney’s hit on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was a dirty play.
On Monday’s (January 6) episode Smith made it very clear he believed Clowney targeted a sliding Wentz with the crown of his helmet.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith Reportedly Secures The Big Bag With An Almost $8 Million Per Year ESPN Deal
Video of the hit seems to support Smith’s claim and that it should have been a penalty and an ejection.
Wentz left the game and was put into the league’s concussion protocol.
He took to Instagram Monday morning to update Eagles fans on his condition, saying he’s feeling better and looking forward to next season.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith’s Most On Brand Moments Of The Year
See Smith’s full comments about Clowney below.
(Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS