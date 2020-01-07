Stephen A. Smith Says Jadeveon Clowney’s Hit On Carson Wentz Was ‘Dirty’

The Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Philadelphia Eagles from the playoffs on Sunday (January 5), and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney’s hit on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was a dirty play.

On Monday’s (January 6) episode Smith made it very clear he believed Clowney targeted a sliding Wentz with the crown of his helmet.

Video of the hit seems to support Smith’s claim and that it should have been a penalty and an ejection.