Stephen A. Smith Says Jadeveon Clowney’s Hit On Carson Wentz Was ‘Dirty’

The First Take host believes there should have been a penalty and automatic ejection.

Published Yesterday

Written by Jarod Hector

The Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Philadelphia Eagles from the playoffs on Sunday (January 5), and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney’s hit on Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was a dirty play. 

On Monday’s (January 6) episode Smith made it very clear he believed Clowney targeted a sliding Wentz with the crown of his helmet. 

Video of the hit seems to support Smith’s claim and that it should have been a penalty and an ejection. 

Wentz left the game and was put into the league’s concussion protocol. 

He took to Instagram Monday morning to update Eagles fans on his condition, saying he’s feeling better and looking forward to next season. 

So dang proud of this team and how we battled and overcame so much this season. Not the ending we envisioned but we will all grow and be stronger because of it! The fight and resiliency that this team displayed was so impressive. Love these guys! Also, appreciate the thoughts and prayers— Im feeling good today and will be just fine! Head injuries are a scary thing so I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and prayers. Hate not being out there to finish it out with my guys because of a play like that, but it’s the unfortunate part of this game. It’s all in Gods plan, not mine! Trusting in him 🙏🏻 Philly, year 4 was one fun ride. Appreciate the love and support— especially the real ones who were with us through the highs and lows 👊🏻 Onward to next year... big things comin’, believe that! #flyeaglesfly

See Smith’s full comments about Clowney below.

(Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

