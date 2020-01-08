Comedian Larry David Told The New York Jets To Draft Lamar Jackson And They Laughed At Him

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator was a guest on The Michael Kay Show on Tuesday (January 7) and said he called the New York Jets and told them to draft Jackson in 2018. But the Jets laughed him off the phone.

Count comedian Larry David among those that saw greatness for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson .

Larry David visits The Michael Kay Show and discusses some New York sports. #TMKSonYES pic.twitter.com/69sukmubMB

David is a big-time Jets fan and he called then General Manager Mike Maccagnan and gave his opinion on what the Jets should do.

After all the team was looking for a quarterback and Jackson did win the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and was coming off a stellar collegiate career.

"I did call Mike Maccagnan before the 2018 draft and I recommended that he draft Lamar Jackson. I have a witness," David said. "He kinda gave me the most condescending ... he laughed at me. But who can blame him?

Jets fans can blame him, Larry. That’s who.

The Jets did end up drafting quarterback Sam Darnold out of the University of Southern California with the #2 pick in the 2018 draft. Jackson of course was selected at #32 by the Baltimore Ravens.

The Jets finished 7-9 this past season and missed the playoffs.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens finished with the best record in the league, 14-2, and will begin their drive towards a Super Bowl on Saturday (January 11) as they host the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs.