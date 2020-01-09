Basketball Legend Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million To HBCU Miles College

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Charles Barkley has made the largest individual gift donation in the 122-year history of Miles College, according to AL.com.
The Pro Basketball Hall of Fame member informed school President Bobbie Knight via phone call on Wednesday morning (January 8), that he would be giving an unrestricted gift of $1 million.
“I’ve gotten to know Bobbie over the last year and it was something I really wanted to do,” Barkley said. “To have a female president is a big deal. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be.”
Barkley has visited the Miles College campus and spent time with Knight.
“It’s great that he thinks enough of us to donate a million dollars,” Knight said. “What Barkley has done helps lay the foundation for the campaign. I don’t think he realizes what he has done.”
Miles College is set to embark on a $100 million capital campaign.
Barkley’s gift continues a tradition of helping Historically Black Colleges And Universities. In 2016, he pledged $1 million each to Alabama A&M in Huntsville and Clark Atlanta University. In 2017, he pledged $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta.
Well done, Chuck.
(Photo: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
