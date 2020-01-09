Basketball Legend Charles Barkley Donates $1 Million To HBCU Miles College

Charles Barkley has made the largest individual gift donation in the 122-year history of Miles College, according to AL.com.

The Pro Basketball Hall of Fame member informed school President Bobbie Knight via phone call on Wednesday morning (January 8), that he would be giving an unrestricted gift of $1 million.

“I’ve gotten to know Bobbie over the last year and it was something I really wanted to do,” Barkley said. “To have a female president is a big deal. I want to help Bobbie be as successful as she can be.”