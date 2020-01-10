Former Arizona Cardinals Defensive Back Jimmy Legree Enlists In Army

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jimmy Legree had a childhood goal, and it wasn’t becoming an NFL player.

The 28-year-old always wanted to join the military and made it a reality when he began Basic Combat Training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma back in December after enlisting in the Army, Fox News reports.

According to Army.mil, Legree said, "I went a different route by going to college and playing football, but once that window was closed I reverted back to my Plan A, which was joining the military."

Legree told Fox10 he joined the Army now because he wanted to act before his “opportunity” passed by.

In 2013, he graduated from the University of South Carolina before joining the Cardinals for two seasons in 2014 and 2015. In the Army, Legree will pursue a career as a communications specialist, Fox News reports.

Legree told Army.mil that the transition from the NFL to basic training was easy.

“You have your head coaches and that's similar to drill sergeants who are correcting any mistakes that you make,” he told Army.mil. “In football, you wear a helmet and shoulder pads, and here you wear your ACH (Advanced Combat Helmet) and all your equipment.”

Legree told Fox10 that he’s proud to serve his country, “Every day it is a mental challenge, and every day you have to remind yourself why you joined, why you're here and get through the day the best way you can."