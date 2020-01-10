International Olympic Committee Says ‘No Kneeling, No Political Messages’ At Summer Games In Tokyo

On Thursday (January 9), the International Olympic Committee issued strict guidelines for athletes competing at this summer’s Games in Tokyo, according to The New York Times.

Athletes are not permitted kneel. No politically motivated hand gestures, and no political messages on signs or armbands. And absolutely no disruptions of medals ceremonies.

According to the report, these guidelines were released after a meeting of the organization’s athlete commission. The challenge the I.O.C. is faced with is balancing an athlete’s right to speak out versus preventing a large scale international incident.

“We needed clarity and they wanted clarity on the rules,” said Kirsty Coventry, the chairwoman of the I.O.C. Athletes’ Commission, which oversaw the creation of the three-page document explaining what is not permitted. “The majority of athletes feel it is very important that we respect each other as athletes.”