Kobe Bryant Says He Was ‘Pissed’ He Didn’t Win 6 Rings To Match Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant has five NBA championships under his belt, but he still feels like he could have matched Michael Jordan.
The 18-time All-Star was a guest on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ “All The Smoke” podcast and chatted about life after retirement, coaching his daughter, writing novels that resonate with young athletes, and how he was “pissed” about not catching the six-time NBA champ Jordan.
“It pissed me off,” Bryant said, TMZ reports. “But, things are what they are. You push for a goal, and my original goal was to try to win eight. You push for it. You push for it. You push for it, and you do the best you can.”
Kobe added, "But at the end of the day you can be comfortable with the results and where they landed and where they ended up. And so that's the most important thing.
"That's why I can be really really comfortable with the career that I've had,” Kobe said. “Because I worked as hard as you possibly could."
Earlier on in the interview, Jackson pointed out that “you have something that [Jordan will] probably never get,” and mentioned Bryant’s Oscar and Emmy wins.
Bryant won an Academy Award for in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film award and a Sports Emmy for Dear Basketball.
“Can’t get one of these,” Bryant said, laughing.
During the interview, Bryant recalled a one-on-one conversation with Jordan about who would win between Jordan’s 1991 team vs. Bryant’s 2003 team.
Jordan told him, “I would have destroyed you,” Bryant said, adding that his response was, “Look, just remember who you talking to.”
