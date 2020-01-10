Kobe Bryant Says He Was ‘Pissed’ He Didn’t Win 6 Rings To Match Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant has five NBA championships under his belt, but he still feels like he could have matched Michael Jordan.

The 18-time All-Star was a guest on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ “All The Smoke” podcast and chatted about life after retirement, coaching his daughter, writing novels that resonate with young athletes, and how he was “pissed” about not catching the six-time NBA champ Jordan.

“It pissed me off,” Bryant said, TMZ reports. “But, things are what they are. You push for a goal, and my original goal was to try to win eight. You push for it. You push for it. You push for it, and you do the best you can.”