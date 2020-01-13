Tiger Woods Caddies For Son Charlie During Junior Golf Event

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Axel Woods cheer on Rafael Nadal at 2019 US Open in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

10-year-old Charlie Axel has a swing just like his dad’s.

Tiger Woods served as his son Charlie’s caddie at a junior golf tournament in Florida on Saturday (January 11) according to the Golf Channel.

Woods is seen intently watching the swing of his 10-year-old son, Charlie Axel, on the practice range. 

Charlie’s got a sweet swing for a youngster, much like his legendary father.

Charlie didn’t win the event and shot a 5-over 41, in nine holes. But looking at that swing and given his early participation in the game. He might add a trophy to his case one of these days.

Of course comparisons to his father will be present and he will be hard pressed to match Tiger’s junior, amateur, or pro success. 

But for now, Charlie seems to be enjoying the game and hanging out with his dad. 

As for dad, he returns to action on the PGA Tour on Jan. 23 at the Farmers Insurance Open played at Torrey Pines, a venue where he’s won eight times.

(Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

