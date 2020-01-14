Washington Nationals Pitching Prospect Fausto Segura Dies After Motorcycle Crash

Fausto Segura, a pitching prospect for the Washington Nationals, reportedly died Sunday (January 12) after being involved in a motorcycle crash in the Dominican Republic.

According to ESPN Deportes, the 23-year-old 6-for-3 right hander was driving his motorcycle when he was allegedly struck by a van. He was visiting his hometown of Barahona at the time of the accident.

"The Washington Nationals are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Fausto Segura," the team said in a statement Monday. "He was beloved by his teammates, coaches, coordinators and everyone he came in contact with throughout our organization. We extend our deepest sympathies to Fausto's family, friends and loved ones in their time of grief."

Segura signed with the Nats back in 2017 and pitched for the team’s farm system during the past three seasons. According to Johnny DiPuglia, assistant general manager of international operations, Segura was one of the team’s top up-and-coming prospects.

"He was starting to take off," DiPuglia said to MASN. "We were excited about him. But the thing we were most excited about him was how his maturation had improved."

He continued, "So that’s the sad thing. The kid was starting to figure some things out, and then this happens."

Our thoughts are with Fausto Segura family and friends during this difficult time.