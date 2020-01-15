Alex Cora And The Red Sox Part Ways Amid Major League Baseball’s Sign Stealing Scandal

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 20: Boston Red Sox Manager Alex Cora returns to the dugout after disputing a call during the fourth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on August 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Alex Cora And The Red Sox Part Ways Amid Major League Baseball’s Sign Stealing Scandal

An elaborate sign-stealing scandal has rocked MLB to its core.

Published 2 days ago

Written by Jarod Hector

Alex Cora is no longer the manager of the Boston Red Sox amid his roles in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, and he is still being investigated in the Red Sox sign-stealing scheme, according to ESPN

Cora, a bench coach with the Astros in 2017, is alleged to have been one of the central figures in designing the process by which opposing teams’ signs were stolen and relayed to Astros players. 

Astros’ manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in the wake of the scandal, and of Cora’s involvement MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said:

“[He was] involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs. Cora participated in both schemes, and through his active participation, implicitly condoned the players' conduct."

Related: Orlando Scandrick Says Patriots Would Check Visiting Team Hotels For Playbooks and Game Plans

Given those findings, the Red Sox issued a statement which in part said:

"We collectively decided that it would not be possible for Alex to effectively lead the club going forward."

The fallout from this scandal may continue as current New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran has been implicated in the scheme as well. 

(Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news