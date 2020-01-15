Alex Cora And The Red Sox Part Ways Amid Major League Baseball’s Sign Stealing Scandal

Alex Cora is no longer the manager of the Boston Red Sox amid his roles in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, and he is still being investigated in the Red Sox sign-stealing scheme, according to ESPN.

Cora, a bench coach with the Astros in 2017, is alleged to have been one of the central figures in designing the process by which opposing teams’ signs were stolen and relayed to Astros players.

Astros’ manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in the wake of the scandal, and of Cora’s involvement MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said:

“[He was] involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs. Cora participated in both schemes, and through his active participation, implicitly condoned the players' conduct."