Naomi Osaka Called Serena Williams Her ‘Mom’ In This Sweet Instagram Post

The tennis champs were raising money for the Australian wildfires.

Published 2 days ago

Written by Jarod Hector

Naomi Osaka is having a little fun in Australia, posting a picture on Instagram of her and Serena Williams.

In the picture, Naomi and Serena are sitting next to each other, and it appears as though Serena is telling Naomi something. 

Naomi put the caption “me and my mom lol” under the photo.

me and my mom lol.

Of course, somebody had to take offense. But Naomi had a classic clapback and a shoutout for the GOAT.

Serena and Naomi were part of a star-studded group of tennis players on hand in Australia on Wednesday (January 15) to raise money for the damage being done as a result of the wildfires.

The Australian Open is set to begin next week, so all the tennis pros are on hand to compete in the year’s first Grand Slam. 

Serena and Naomi were joined by fellow champions Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Caroline Wozniacki, and many others. 

The event raised $4.8 million dollars.

(Photo: Chris Hyde/Getty Images & Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

