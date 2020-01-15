Officials Say Woman Dropped Off At ER By Redskins Player Died of An Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

Written by Zayda Rivera

A Redskins player dropped off a woman who was “unconscious and unresponsive” at a Virginia hospital’s ER in November and she later died. Now, autopsy results reveal Julia Crabbe, 21, died after ingesting a lethal dose of fentanyl, officials said, WUSA9 reports. "The manner of death is accidental and the cause of death is fentanyl intoxication," said Jennifer Starkey, the district administrator for the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Northern District, WUSA9 reports.

According to WUSA9, Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson, who wears the No. 35 jersey, dropped the young woman off at the hospital and her family is criticizing how he handled the incident. "There were people there, someone could have called 911," Crabbe's aunt Shirley Kirkland told WUSA9. "No. 35 chose not to call 911." According to what a source told WUSA9, Nicholson waited an hour for Crabbe’s family to arrive at the hospital and remained in the waiting room until later that morning. The Washington Post reports that the investigation into the death of the 21-year-old woman from Reston remains ongoing and that detectives are still trying to determine the source of the drug that killed her.

No charges have been filed, the Washington Post reports. According to Nicholson’s attorney, Mark Dycio, the NFL player, Crabbe, and some friends had gone out to dinner before returning to Nicholson’s Ashburn home, the Washington Post reports. According to Crabbe’s family, Nicholson reportedly told Crabbe’s brother that some people were playing video games on the lower level of his home when she went upstairs to use the bathroom. They heard a thump and went upstairs to find Crabbe on the floor of the bathroom. The door of the bathroom had to be forced open, the Washington Post reports. An unnamed person was contacted by Nicholson’s friend, Kyle Askew-Collins, who reported Crabbe was foaming at the mouth and was believed to be overdosing. The unnamed person was en route to Nicholson’s home when Askew-Collins called to tell them they were taking Crabbe to a hospital, according to a search warrant filed in Loudoun County Circuit Court, the Washington Post reports.

Investigators found pills, marijuana and foil with residue on it in Nicholson’s home, according to a search warrant. However, investigators did not detail who the drugs belonged to or where they were found, the Washington Post reports. “Montae Nicholson is extremely saddened at the tragic loss of this beautiful woman,” Dycio said in a statement, the Washington Post reports. “The drug epidemic has such a wide and destructive path leaving friends and family to suffer the loss of the ones we love. We pray for Julia’s friends and family.”