Walmart Employees Misused And Spent $20,000 Of Khalil Mack's Donation To Pay Off Holiday Layaways

It appears as though some Walmart employees got a little too cozy with a charitable donation.

According to TCPalm, Walmart employees did not properly handle Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack’s $80,000 donation.

The funds, disbursed through Mack’s foundation, were to pay off layaways at a store in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Florida.

"We have determined the store did not handle the transaction in keeping with Walmart's guidelines and have taken corrective action," said company spokesperson Delia Garcia.