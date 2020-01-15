Walmart Employees Misused And Spent $20,000 Of Khalil Mack's Donation To Pay Off Holiday Layaways

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 24: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears talks on the sidelines before the start of the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The company conducted an investigation and determined the mishap.

It appears as though some Walmart employees got a little too cozy with a charitable donation. 

According to TCPalm, Walmart employees did not properly handle Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack’s $80,000 donation.

The funds, disbursed through Mack’s foundation, were to pay off layaways at a store in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Florida.

"We have determined the store did not handle the transaction in keeping with Walmart's guidelines and have taken corrective action," said company spokesperson Delia Garcia.

Mack’s donation covered over 300 layaway accounts, according to Mathias Libardi, manager of the Fort Pierce store. 

It is unclear whether that included employees who'd already purchased items on layaway, how many employees ultimately benefited or if managers were among the employees. 

Garcia confirmed the layaways totaled $60,000 when the $80,000 donation was made and said a "representative" of the foundation — not the foundation itself — knew and approved of employees benefiting, presumably from the $20,000 balance, if not more.

At this time Walmart hasn’t said if there will be disciplinary action against any of the employees or if the $20,000 will be returned to the Khalil Mack Foundation.

(Photo: Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

