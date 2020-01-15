Walmart Employees Misused And Spent $20,000 Of Khalil Mack's Donation To Pay Off Holiday Layaways

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
It appears as though some Walmart employees got a little too cozy with a charitable donation.
According to TCPalm, Walmart employees did not properly handle Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack’s $80,000 donation.
The funds, disbursed through Mack’s foundation, were to pay off layaways at a store in his hometown of Fort Pierce, Florida.
"We have determined the store did not handle the transaction in keeping with Walmart's guidelines and have taken corrective action," said company spokesperson Delia Garcia.
Mack’s donation covered over 300 layaway accounts, according to Mathias Libardi, manager of the Fort Pierce store.
It is unclear whether that included employees who'd already purchased items on layaway, how many employees ultimately benefited or if managers were among the employees.
Garcia confirmed the layaways totaled $60,000 when the $80,000 donation was made and said a "representative" of the foundation — not the foundation itself — knew and approved of employees benefiting, presumably from the $20,000 balance, if not more.
At this time Walmart hasn’t said if there will be disciplinary action against any of the employees or if the $20,000 will be returned to the Khalil Mack Foundation.
(Photo: Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS