LSU Quarterback And Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow Says Odell Beckham Jr. Handed Out Real Cash To Players

Turns out it was real money being handed out by Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday (January 13) following LSU’s national title win over Clemson.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was a guest on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" and said as much.
"I'm not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah," Burrow said when asked about it.
The university’s athletic department issued a statement on Wednesday (January 15) regarding the incident.
"We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night," the LSU statement said. "Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes.
"We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation."
The university initially said the money was fake, now they may have an NCAA rules infraction on their hands.
If it’s one thing the NCAA doesn’t abide by is flaunting disrespect of their archaic, ridiculous rules designed to keep athletes broke.
Stay tuned.
(Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
