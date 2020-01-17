Colts Quarterback Coach Marcus Brady Says Lack Of Minority Coaches ‘Needs To Be Addressed’

Written by Jarod Hector

The Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach Marcus Brady is one of only two Black QB coaches in the league (Miami Dolphins’ Jim Caldwell), and he knows the situation regarding minority coaches needs to change. In a conversation with the Indianapolis Star, Brady made it clear he is aware of the dearth of minority coaches at positions like his and offensive coordinator. Positions that are the career track for advancement to becoming a head coach. Currently, there are only two Black offensive coordinators, Kansas City Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy and Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Byron Leftwich.

“I’m aware of being the only Black quarterback coach, pretty much, in the NFL,” Brady said. At the time, Caldwell was on medical leave from the Dolphins. “I’m grateful for my opportunity, but I understand that, obviously, I’ve got to have success, and hopefully it brings opportunity for others.” That’s the issue. It seems as though regardless of the successes of other Black coaches, these available positions often go to white candidates. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ owner Art Rooney II spoke about expanding the Rooney Rule, named after his late father.

"Perhaps even expand the Rooney Rule into some of the lower levels, perhaps the coordinator level. Just to make sure the minority opportunities are there.” The Steelers recently hired Matt Canada to be their new quarterbacks coach. Canada is white. “I’m not frustrated about it, but I know it’s something that needs to be addressed,” Brady continued. “Hopefully, we’re working in that area. It’s going to be about guys getting opportunities and developing. “You’ve got to develop the young coaches, the young, Black coaches. That’s where it starts. It’s where it starts for every coach.”