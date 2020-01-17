Ex-Teammate Says Aaron Hernandez's Turmoil Over His Sexuality Was Part of Larger 'Struggle’

Written by Jarod Hector

Netflix released a three-part documentary series titled, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, on Wednesday (January 15), and more details of his sexuality have come to light, according to multiple reports. In addition to a gay relationship and several liaisons with men, the series also details abuse Hernandez suffered at the hands of his father, as well as a volatile relationship with his mother. “He wanted to be the big man on campus who was having sex with a lot of women, but then he’d find guys on the down low,” a former teammate said to PEOPLE. “The girls were public, the guys were not.”

Hernandez was an All-American football player and national champion at the University of Florida. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010. After a successful first couple of seasons, the Patriots rewarded Hernandez with a five-year, $39.58 million contract extension that included $15.95 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $12.50 million in 2012. But issues about his troubled and violent past swirled around the tight end. There were fights and a shooting while he was at Florida. “Everything about Aaron was a struggle,” the teammate continued. “He had these really angry outbursts a lot, over insignificant things. And when he started, he couldn’t stop.”

Then, of course, there was the double homicide in Boston in 2012 where he was at the scene and thought to be a central figure in the crime. He was acquitted of the murders and most of the other charges but found guilty of illegal possession of a handgun. In 2013 he was arrested, charged and convicted in the murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez’s fianceé’s sister’s boyfriend. On April 19, 2017, while serving a life sentence for the murder of Lloyd, correction officers found Hernandez hanging by his bedsheets from his window in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts. It had been speculated by some that being outed was a factor in Hernandez committing suicide. “He was constantly struggling against his demons, and no one could help him no matter how hard we tried,” the teammate said. “He was just too angry and too self-destructive. It was sad.”