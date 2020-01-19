Aaron Hernandez’s Former Lawyer Slams Netflix Series

Written by Paul Meara

Jose Baez, Aaron Hernandez’s defense attorney, is reacting to the Netflix docuseries Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez. Although Baez, who represented the former New England Patriots tight end in a number of criminal cases, was among those featured in the series, he now claims the final product was untruthful. "I don’t give a damn about what some lame ass documentary has to say about Aaron," he captioned on Instagram under a pictures of him and Hernandez and members of his family. "I knew him, they did not and while he was far from perfect, they are not even close to the truth. People have no idea how documentaries are made, the truth is usually found on the cutting room floor. These producers lied directly to my face, so I don’t expect their money making scheme to be much better."

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez also reacted to Netflix’s depiction of her former fiancée Aaron Hernandez. RELATED: Aaron Hernandez: 5 Bombshell Details We Learned From Netflix’s Docu-Series Taking to her Instagram account, Jenkins announced she’d be stepping away from social media but was very happy about all the response she received from viewers of the docu-series. "I wanted to let all of you sweet sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative) ... The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal! I'm sure you will all understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media." In addition to the message, she wrote "#StayHumble."

She also wrote a more vague post about her life on Wednesday (January 15). "Never forget how far you've come," the quote she posted reads. "Everything you have gotten through. All the times you have pushed on even when you felt you couldn't. All the mornings you got out of bed no matter how hard it was. All the times you wanted to give up but you got through another day. Never forget how much strength you have developed along the way."

Aaron Hernandez was convicted of killing Odin Lloyd in 2015 and five other counts ranging from carrying a firearm without a license to possession of ammunition without an FID card. He was also acquitted of murdering Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu during a drive-by shooting outside of a nightclub. Since the 2015 conviction, speculation arose, even from his own family members, that Hernandez was struggling with his sexual orientation, which the Netflix series explores. Hernandez was appealing the Odin Lloyd conviction but committed suicide in April 2017. He was 27 years old. Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez is currently streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.