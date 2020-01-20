Odell Beckham Jr. Arrest Warrant Rescinded In Butt-Slap Case

It appears that the drama from Odell Becham Jr.’s post game antics following the CFP national championship will subside.

CBS Sports is reporting that the arrest warrant issued for Beckham has been rescinded.

Following LSU’s national title win on Monday (January 13) over Clemson, Beckham (an LSU alumnus) was seen handing out cash to players, and during a locker room celebration he slapped the butt of a stadium security guard.

Beckham should know that given who he is and the perception that exists about him, engaging in this type of behavior is not a good look. To be fair, nothing he did was egregious. Again, given the time and context, he should’ve avoided anything like this.

The security officer filed a complaint, and an arrest warrant for simple battery was issued last week.