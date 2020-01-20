Odell Beckham Jr. Arrest Warrant Rescinded In Butt-Slap Case

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 08: Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a preseason game against the Washington Redskins at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The security officer involved doesn’t wish to pursue charges.

Written by Jarod Hector

It appears that the drama from Odell Becham Jr.’s post game antics following the CFP national championship will subside. 

CBS Sports is reporting that the arrest warrant issued for Beckham has been rescinded. 

Following LSU’s national title win on Monday (January 13) over Clemson, Beckham (an LSU alumnus) was seen handing out cash to players, and during a locker room celebration he slapped the butt of a stadium security guard. 

Beckham should know that given who he is and the perception that exists about him, engaging in this type of behavior is not a good look. To be fair, nothing he did was egregious. Again, given the time and context, he should’ve avoided anything like this. 

The security officer filed a complaint, and an arrest warrant for simple battery was issued last week.

Local New Orleans authorities originally attempted to charge Beckham with misdemeanor sexual battery, but a local judge declined it.

"There is no warrant outstanding for the arrest of Odell Beckham Jr.," according to a statement from the Beckham's lawyer, Daniel Davillier, of New Orleans. "The security officer involved does not wish to pursue charges in this matter. The legal matter has been resolved." 

It is possible that Beckham could face punishment from the NFL, who is “closely monitoring” the situation, according to ProFootballTalk.

Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

