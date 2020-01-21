LeBron Says ‘It’s Just Disrespectful’ After Debris Was Thrown At Bronny During Sierra Canyon Loss

Written by Jarod Hector

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.’s Sierra Canyon basketball team played at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts on Monday (January 20), and the game was stopped momentarily after someone in the crowd threw a piece of debris in his direction. According to ESPN, with the game in Massachusetts, it allowed LeBron to attend his son’s game as the Los Angeles Lakers were in town to play the Boston Celtics that night. It is unknown what the debris was, but it did hit Bronny as he was waiting to inbound the ball from the sideline. The official stopped the game immediately and a police officer in the gymnasium was called over to the section it was thrown from.

LeBron posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, supporting his son.

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

LeBron was in the gym when the incident occurred but didn’t see it happen. Following his game against the Celtics, a loss, he provided candid thoughts. "I didn't see it or hear it, actually. While I was on the opposite side of the floor, I did see the referee stop the game or stop the inbound, and the cop came up there," he said. "I didn't even know what happened until the video evidence showed me when I got here. "It's just disrespectful, and it was a little kid too. I don't know how old that little kid was, so I don't know if he learned that on his own or if he learned it at home. Whatever the case may be, it's disrespectful. I wonder how old that kid is, if he is the age around Bronny's age [15] or [James' son] Bryce's age [12]. I'd like to see them try that while they're paying attention."

Being the son of LeBron James affords Bronny immense privilege, but there is also a burden. Whether it be haters, people who are envious, or what have you, there will be a disgusting segment of individuals actively rooting for Bronny’s downfall. It’s a shame, but also a sad commentary on the state of the world we live in and so many of the people that inhabit it. By all accounts, Bronny takes things in stride and handles the immense spotlight, pressure, etc. as well as he can.

"He's cool, calm. He's better than his mom and dad. Let's just say that. He is -- he's better than his mom and dad for some of the things he lets off his shoulder. I guess he's taken some from me too, because I let a lot of s--- go too," LeBron said. "He's a great kid. Most importantly, he loves being around his teammates, being a great kid, being a model citizen in the community and playing the game he loves to play. And being a big brother to his brother and sister. But that s--- earlier made me mad when I saw that. It was just disrespectful."