Republican Introduces Bill To ‘Ensure’ Women And Girls Sports Remain A ‘Fair’ Playing Field

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL) has introduced a bill (H. R. 5603) he says will protect women and girls in competitive sports, according to Breitbart.
The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act will ensure that women and girls are allowed a fair playing field in competitive sports by prohibiting the use of Title IX funds to support women’s sports in which biological male athletes are allowed to participate against biological women athletes.
“With the House passage of H.R. 5 earlier this Congress, women and girls participating in competitive sports across the country are at risk of losing the equal playing field they were guaranteed by the Education Amendments of 1972,” Congressman Steube said in a January 14 press release. “We must protect our female athletes from being forced to compete against biological male athletes in competitive sports.”
Related: New WNBA CBA Pushes Average Salary To Almost $130K, Max Salary Over $500K, And Has Child Care Benefits
This bill ensures that biological females compete against other biological females in women’s competitive sports that are funded through Title IX. The bill requires that sex for the purpose of sport be determined by the athlete’s sex as determined by a “physician at birth.”
The bill has just been introduced this month to the House, it will have to get approval before moving on to the next step.
“Common sense dictates that biological boys and men should not be allowed to compete against girls and women in competitive sports. Allowing this would severely undermine the integrity of women’s sports and, in some cases, put the safety of female athletes at risk,” said Congressman Jim Hagedorn (MN-01), an original cosponsor of the bill. “I thank Congressman Steube for his leadership and am proud to stand with him and Congresswoman Debbie Lesko in introducing the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.”
(Photo: Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS