Republican Introduces Bill To ‘Ensure’ Women And Girls Sports Remain A ‘Fair’ Playing Field

Congressman Greg Steube (R-FL) has introduced a bill (H. R. 5603) he says will protect women and girls in competitive sports, according to Breitbart.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act will ensure that women and girls are allowed a fair playing field in competitive sports by prohibiting the use of Title IX funds to support women’s sports in which biological male athletes are allowed to participate against biological women athletes.

“With the House passage of H.R. 5 earlier this Congress, women and girls participating in competitive sports across the country are at risk of losing the equal playing field they were guaranteed by the Education Amendments of 1972,” Congressman Steube said in a January 14 press release. “We must protect our female athletes from being forced to compete against biological male athletes in competitive sports.”