Former Mississippi State Wide Receiver De'Runnya Wilson Killed In Apparent Homicide

Ex-Mississippi State Bulldog wide receiver De’Runnya Wilson was killed in an apparent homicide on Tuesday (January 21) in Birmingham according to police.

In a video released by the Birmingham Police Department on Twitter, Sgt. Johnny Williams said investigators arrived at a home in the 2100 block of Northland Avenue Tuesday to investigate "a person that was down."

"They received information from a relative that the victim was unresponsive inside the home," Williams said.

Williams identified the victim as Wilson, 25. Williams said there are "limited details on the investigation."