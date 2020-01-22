Jordan Brand And Nike Basketball Showcase ‘The Windy City’ In NBA All-Star 2020 Collection

Written by Jarod Hector

NBA All-Star 2020 (Feb. 14-16) is a special one for Brand Jordan and Nike. The NBA’s showcase weekend will take place in Chicago, Illinois the home of the Bulls and where Michael Jordan’s legend took shape. If Eugene, Oregon is the birthplace of Nike --- the world's largest shoe and apparel company -- then Chicago is where Brand Jordan calls “home”, and 2020 marks the first time in over three decades the “Windy City” will host the NBA’s best and brightest. Being back in Chicago it was important for the brand to connect with the city’s basketball culture in a meaningful way as they worked to design and roll out all of its exclusive merchandise.

Enter the Jordan Brand 8X8 Collection. It’s a concept that gives the Chicago creative community a blank slate to create a picture of their neighborhoods through lifestyle footwear and apparel. It began with insights from Jordan Wings students and how one of the parts about Chicago that unites the city is its transit system. Each collaborative partner used one of the eight Chicago transit line colors to bring their vision to life and reimagined what Unite means to them and the city.

UNITE, is the Jordan Brand’s global campaign that celebrates a generation coming together to create impact that goes beyond the game of basketball. The collection consists of: The Wings 8x8 Collection (Green), The Sheila Rashid 8x8 Collection (Purple), The SucceZZ 8x8 Collection (Yellow), The Cody Hudson 8x8 Collection (Orange), The Drew The Barber 8x8 Collection (Brown), The Lyrical Lemonade 8x8 Collection (Pink), The SocialWorks 8x8 Collection (Blue), and The Virgil Abloh 8x8 Collection (Red). Nike will also have exclusive All-Star drops of your favorite NBA ballers’ signature All-Star edition shoes. Including, the WOMEN'S AIR FORCE 1 JEWEL QS, WOMENS BLAZER MID ’77 QS “DOROTHY GATERS”, Kyrie 6 “Trophies”, KD 12 “Don C”, LeBron 17 “Monstars”, and the self-lacing Adapt BB 2.0 “OG”.

All individual Jordan Brand 8x8 Collections include a hoodie, long-sleeve tee, and a special design on a pair of retro Air Jordans. Just about all of these products will be available via retail on or right before All-Star Weekend.

The Jordan Brand All-Star jerseys will be revealed on Thursday (January 23).

This is the third year that Jordan Brand is taking the lead on the designs of all the jerseys and apparel being worn for All-Star weekend. They include the Rising Stars, NBA Cares, Celebrity All-Star, and NBA All-Star uniforms and warm-ups.