NFL And Roc Nation Release PSA On Police Shooting Death Of Botham Jean

The lawyer for Botham Jean’s family, S. Lee Merritt, announced on Twitter that the NFL and Botham Jean Foundation produced a Public Service Announcement about the life and death of Jean. The deal was apparently brokered by Jay Z’s Roc Nation according to Merritt.

Jean was killed in his apartment in September of 2018, by then Dallas, Texas police officer Amber Guyer. According to her statement, Guyer entered Jean’s apartment thinking it was hers and saw a man she believed was an intruder and opened fire. Guyer is white and Jean is black, so the obvious racial connotations, undertones and biases were all present.

Since his death and Guyer’s subsequent conviction, (she received 10 years), the Botham Jean Foundation was started by his family.