Silvio De Sousa Indefinitely Suspended After Brawl At Kansas-Kansas State Basketball Game

The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
On Tuesday (January 21), the #3 ranked Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team hosted their in state rivals the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Jayhawks won 81-60, but the brawl that ended the game is top of mind for everyone in college basketball.
The incident started, after Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon stole the ball from Kansas’ Silvio DeSousa who was dribbling out the clock with 22 seconds left. Gordon attempted to go in for a layup and DeSousa blocked him and then stared him down.
Gordon’s teammates on the floor rushed over to help their teammate up and get in the way of DeSousa and pushing and shoving ensued, and players from both benches ran onto the floor, according to ESPN.
During the brawl, DeSousa, who had thrown multiple punches, held a stool above his head and positioned it as a weapon before assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him.
It was an ugly sight and it took several minutes for the teams to be separated and brought into their respective locker rooms.
Police officers on hand at Allen Fieldhouse and the coaches from both teams helped separate players and their were fans sitting courtside that got caught in the melee.
No doubt suspensions and other forms of punishment are forthcoming.
"It's not something to be proud of," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "What happened showed zero signs of toughness. It's a sign of immaturity and selfishness more so than toughness."
Kansas’ athletic director, Jeff Long, said in a statement after the game he and Self will review the incident "along with the Big 12 Conference and Kansas State to determine appropriate consequences."
On Wednesday (January 22) Kansas announced that Silvio DeSousa is suspended indefinitely for his role in the brawl, according to ESPN.
(Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
