Silvio De Sousa Indefinitely Suspended After Brawl At Kansas-Kansas State Basketball Game

On Tuesday (January 21), the #3 ranked Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team hosted their in state rivals the Kansas State Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Jayhawks won 81-60, but the brawl that ended the game is top of mind for everyone in college basketball.

The incident started, after Kansas State’s DaJuan Gordon stole the ball from Kansas’ Silvio DeSousa who was dribbling out the clock with 22 seconds left. Gordon attempted to go in for a layup and DeSousa blocked him and then stared him down.

Gordon’s teammates on the floor rushed over to help their teammate up and get in the way of DeSousa and pushing and shoving ensued, and players from both benches ran onto the floor, according to ESPN.