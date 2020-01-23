Black High School Basketball Player Sees Stick Figure Drawn On A Noose Named After Him In Visitor Locker Room

Prior to two rival West Virginia high school basketball teams squaring off last Friday (January 17), an African-American player entered the guest locker room and found a disgusting image on a board.

A drawing of a stick figure hanging from a noose with the face colored in and an arrow pointing to the figure labeled “Jace” was pinned to the board. Jace Colucci is the only Black student on the Westside High School team.

Since the incident occurred, Wyoming County Schools has issued a statement, claiming they are investigating what happened.

"These drawings and their origin will be investigated, thoroughly, and any necessary action will be taken," superintendent Deirdre Cline wrote to CNN.

Sadly, Friday’s incident was not the first time the 17-year-old basketball player has been targeted because of his race. His mother, Erica Colucci Ayers, told CNN that last year she was alerted to a video that had been posted on Snapchat in which students from another high school seemed to be saying “hang Jace.”