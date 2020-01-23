Black High School Basketball Player Sees Stick Figure Drawn On A Noose Named After Him In Visitor Locker Room

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Prior to two rival West Virginia high school basketball teams squaring off last Friday (January 17), an African-American player entered the guest locker room and found a disgusting image on a board.
A drawing of a stick figure hanging from a noose with the face colored in and an arrow pointing to the figure labeled “Jace” was pinned to the board. Jace Colucci is the only Black student on the Westside High School team.
Since the incident occurred, Wyoming County Schools has issued a statement, claiming they are investigating what happened.
"These drawings and their origin will be investigated, thoroughly, and any necessary action will be taken," superintendent Deirdre Cline wrote to CNN.
Sadly, Friday’s incident was not the first time the 17-year-old basketball player has been targeted because of his race. His mother, Erica Colucci Ayers, told CNN that last year she was alerted to a video that had been posted on Snapchat in which students from another high school seemed to be saying “hang Jace.”
Ayers claims the school district told her it had investigated the incident and that the students involved were disciplined.
Since the incidents have happened, Ayers has hired attorney Sean W. Cook, who wrote in an email to CNN that the school district did not share the findings of that investigation with the family, nor did they identify who the students where and how they were punished.
They crossed the line with the noose," Ayers said. "That is a threat on his life. It is a hate crime. They took the time to color the face in on the stick figure."
Jace ended up playing in the game, and Ayers told WVVA that he did so “with his head held high."
"I want justice for my son," Ayers said.
Wyoming County assistant prosecuting attorney Sante Boninsegna told CNN his office is investigating a potential crime and did not provide any further information.
Photo: fstop123
