Maya Moore To Skip Second Consecutive WNBA Season And 2020 Olympics To Focus On Release Of Incarcerated Missouri Man

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore says she's skipping another WNBA season (second in a row) to continue the fight for the release of a Missouri inmate she believes is innocent, according to The New York Times.

Moore, the 2014 WNBA MVP and four-time champion, has also taken herself out of consideration for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I'm in a really good place right now with my life, and I don't want to change anything," Moore told the Times in a telephone interview this week. "Basketball has not been foremost in my mind. I've been able to rest and connect with people around me, actually be in their presence after all of these years on the road. And I've been able to be there for Jonathan."