Mother Of Antonio Brown's Kids Hopes He Gets 'The Mental Health Treatment” He ‘Desperately Needs'

Things continue to spiral downward for Antonio Brown. The Hollywood, Florida, Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the ex-wide receiver after allegations that he and a trainer attacked a moving company truck driver, according to ESPN.
This is yet another incident in a long list of disturbing behaviors attributed to Brown over the last year.
Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of three of Brown’s children, has apparently had enough and took to Instagram to share her thoughts.
She posted a picture of her and Brown’s three kids and a caption, which in part read: “Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home. Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him.”
Brown has had several issues with various service providers over the past year, including a doctor, chef, and an artist.
Brown was also accused of rape and sexual assault by a former trainer.
The incidents and bizarre social media posts from Brown have led some to question if he has mental health problems.
Kyriss alluded to the same in the Instagram post: “My hope is that Anotonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve.”
(Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
