Usain Bolt And Longtime Girlfriend Announce They’re Expecting Their First Child With Sweet Posts

(Photo: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Mumm)

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Jarod Hector

Usain Bolt and longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett will be welcoming their first child into the world, according to the Jamaican sprinter.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist shared a picture of his pregnant girlfriend on Instagram with the caption: “I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE.”

Bennett also shared pictures from what appears to be a maternity shoot via her Instagram, with the caption: “Our golden child ♥️ Coming soon.”

Our golden child ❤️ Coming soon...

Bolt is the only sprinter in history to win the 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012, 2016). 

He is also the world record holder in both events, a distinction he’s held since 2009. 

Congrats to Usain and Kasi.

(Photo: Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for Mumm)

