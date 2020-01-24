LeBron James Says Meeting Bill Clinton After Lakers-Nets Game Was ‘Surreal’

There were some famous people at the Barclays Center on Thursday (January 23) to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets.

None more famous than the 42nd president of the United States, William Jefferson Clinton.

Clinton sat courtside as he usually does when he attends Nets games and watched the Lakers defeat the Nets 128-113.

After the game, the former president took pictures with LeBron James and chatted with Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard, according to TMZ.