LeBron James Says Meeting Bill Clinton After Lakers-Nets Game Was ‘Surreal’

There were some famous people at the Barclays Center on Thursday (January 23) to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets.
None more famous than the 42nd president of the United States, William Jefferson Clinton.
Clinton sat courtside as he usually does when he attends Nets games and watched the Lakers defeat the Nets 128-113.
After the game, the former president took pictures with LeBron James and chatted with Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard, according to TMZ.
Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan and NBA champion Matt Barnes were also in the house and seen chatting with Bill.
USA TODAY Sports reports James said, “Between him and Barack [Obama], my presidents, guys that I’ve just admired, when Bill was in office and obviously when Barack in office. To be able to have a personal relationship with Barack and being able to go up to Bill and he knows me, it’s just surreal.”
LeBron continued, “I know you all get sick and tired of hearing about the kid from Akron, you have no idea where I come from and the odds that were stacked up against me, to have moments where I can shake the president of the United States’ hand and be on a first-name basis, it’s crazy.”
The Lakers are 36-9 and have the best record in the Western Conference.
(Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
