Fans Are Petitioning The NBA To Change Its Logo To Feature Kobe Bryant

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Following Kobe Bryant’s sudden and tragic passing, people have been mourning his death, but also, finding ways to honor the Laker great.
The NBA has already lifted a rule that bars former players from being inducted into the Hall of Fame for five years after their career and will include Bryant in its 2020 class. Now, some fans want to make Kobe the face of the NBA.
Last night, former NBA star Jamal Crawford tweeted, “Kobe has to be the new NBA logo….” and it picked up steam very quickly.
Kobe has to be the new NBA logo.....— 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 27, 2020
RELATED: Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Rode Helicopters Routinely In A 2018 Interview
A Change.com petition was created shortly afterward, stating, "With the untimely and unexpected passing of the great Kobe Bryant please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalize him forever as the new NBA Logo."
That petition has since received nearly a million signatures as of Monday night. The petition’s creator, Nick M, has since responded to the outpouring of support.
"The support on this petition has been out of this WORLD,” he wrote, in part. “I want to deeply thank everybody who contributed through signing and donating to the petition. When I started this I didn't expect much to come out of it my goal was 100 signatures at best.”
People also went back to Twitter and have already created their version of the famous logo featuring Kobe. See below:
Petition started pic.twitter.com/qIR1OV0dyq— Bryan Hinkle ☘🏀🖕 (@BryanDu66251727) January 27, 2020
Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images
