Fans Are Petitioning The NBA To Change Its Logo To Feature Kobe Bryant

Following Kobe Bryant’s sudden and tragic passing, people have been mourning his death, but also, finding ways to honor the Laker great.

The NBA has already lifted a rule that bars former players from being inducted into the Hall of Fame for five years after their career and will include Bryant in its 2020 class. Now, some fans want to make Kobe the face of the NBA.

Last night, former NBA star Jamal Crawford tweeted, “Kobe has to be the new NBA logo….” and it picked up steam very quickly.