Father Reveals Kobe Bryant Made His Son’s Dream Come True Months Before Dying Of Cancer

Written by BET Staff

Kobe Bryant and his 13-Year-Old daughter Gianna died on Sunday (January 26) in a helicopter crash. While everyone was aware of the NBA icon’s charity work, more details have surfaced of his kindness and the latest story will warm your heart.



According to WHO-TV in Iowa, Billy Thorington said Kobe Bryant made his son’s dream come true. Cody Thorington was a huge a Bryant fan and his dad said, "It was all about Kobe. That's all he'd ever talk about." Sadly, at 13, Cody would be diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer in 2005.



In 2007, the Thoringtons reached out to Make-A-Wish Iowa with a request for Cody to meet Kobe. Cody and his family were flown to attend a game in Los Angeles where Bryant scored 23 points. Billy reflected, "It was amazing. It was really amazing for Cody. They flew us down there and gave us a rental car everything… Friendly, it was like he knew us. His wife was there and all the cheerleaders. Everybody was really friendly."

He also said, "I was really happy to see my kid being that happy. It was like one of his dreams come true. I hate to say it but I'm not that into basketball. I don't watch basketball but he's an amazing person. He really is. On and off the court.” Sadly, Cody died just three months later. The 13-year-old was buried with the jersey that Kobe gave him.

In reacting to Kobe’s death, Billy Thornington said, "I was floored. I heard it on the radio and I was like no way. It's not easy.” According to WHO-TV, Make-A-Wish organizations says “Kobe Bryant granted similar wishes to over 200 kids like Cody” during his NBA career. See the news clip below: