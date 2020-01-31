Kobe Bryant’s Family Releases Statement, Slams ‘Inaccurate Reports’ By The Media

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others tragically died in a helicopter crash the morning of Jan. 26. Sadly, there were endless erroneous media reports, one causing a reporter from ABC News to be suspended. Now, the Bryant family is speaking out, asking for privacy and respect.

Molly Carter, president of Kobe Inc., told the Los Angeles Times on behalf of the family, “We are disappointed in some media’s broad use of unnamed sources and blind quotes, and remind everyone that the Bryant family will speak on our own behalf when appropriate.”

The statement continued, “To this point, no one has been authorized to speak on behalf of the family regarding any personal details surrounding Sunday’s tragedy, including stories related to the family’s previous air travel decisions. We ask members of the media for respect and responsible judgment during this difficult time. These inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.”

