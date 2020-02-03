Collector Returns Stolen Kobe Bryant Jersey To His High School

Back in 2016, the jersey that Kobe Bryant wore while playing at Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia Pennsylvania was stolen. However, it has now been returned after the death of the NBA icon. According to NBC Philadelphia , a collector from China had the jersey and says he had concerns the item was stolen after Bryant passed away. The collector contacted Lower Merion High School and it was confirmed the No. 33 jersey was stolen. The jersey was returned to the school Saturday, Feb. 1. Lower Merion coach Gregg Downer said , "It was major irony, almost, how we've been waiting for that jersey for a long time. For a long time we didn't know where it was. To have it back, it's a fitting ending to a tough week." The return of the jersey was unveiled at a ceremony in the Bryant Gymnasium.

Principal Sean Hughes said during the ceremony, "Because of Kobe, Lower Merion High School is known all over the globe. Despite his international fame, Kobe kept very close to our hearts. He returned here to meet with beloved (English teachers), and of course, coach Downer. He helped make this gym the wonderful facility it is. He was a strong supporter, not only of our basketball teams, but all of Aces Nation."

Kobe, Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed Sunday (January 26) while taking a helicopter to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice in nearby Thousand Oaks. The aircraft crashed in Calabasas and killed everyone on board.