Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence After Viral Video Surfaces

Gervonta Davis has reportedly been arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child during a celebrity basketball game in Florida.

According to TMZ, the current WBA lightweight boxing champion surrendered to Coral Gables police on Tuesday (February 4) for the incident that took place last Saturday.

Authorities say the 25-year-old is facing one count of “simple battery domestic violence.”

"As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on Feb. 1 2020, [Davis] was observed battering his former girlfriend whom [sic] have child together," the Coral Gables Police Department told the outlet. "[Davis] surrendered himself, to the Coral Gables Police detectives assigned to the case."

RELATED: Boxer Gervonta Davis Speaks Out On Video Of Him Appearing To Physically Attack His Child’s Mother

Video went viral shortly after the alleged incident was caught on camera. Davis later acknowledged he was “aggressive” with his ex-girlfriend, but denied ever hitting her.