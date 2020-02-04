Willie Wood, Green Bay Packers Legend, Dies at 83

The NFL lost a legend. Willie Wood, who played with Green Bay Packers his entire career, passed away on Monday, February 3 at 83 years old.



Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement to ESPN, "The Green Bay Packers Family lost a legend today with the passing of Willie Wood.”



He continued, “Willie's success story, rising from an undrafted rookie free agent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is an inspiration to generations of football fans. While his health challenges kept him from returning to Lambeau Field in recent years, his alumni weekend visits were cherished by both Willie and our fans. We extend our deepest condolences to Willie's family and friends."



Born William Vernell Wood Sr. in Washington, D.C., he played for the Green Bay Packers from 1960 to 1971. By 1989, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He passed away Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C.