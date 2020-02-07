Nike Honors Kobe Bryant At New York Fashion Week

Nike is honoring the late Kobe Bryant in its own unique way.

On Wednesday (February 5), the Nike 2020 forum event kicked off New York Fashion Week with a show unveiling uniforms for the Tokyo Olympics, along with new sportswear and the latest innovations coming from the apparel brand this year.

The show included everything from diverse athletes dressed in a variety of different looks, including a grouping of six young athletes wearing Los Angeles Lakers jerseys with Kobe’s 8 and 24 numbers.

The moment honored Bryant, who along with his daughter and seven other people, passed away during a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Nike also released a statement on Instagram on the day Kobe died. "He was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball," the statement read. "He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever."