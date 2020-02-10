Gervonta Davis Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Violence Charge

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
According to court records obtained by The Blast, Gervonta Davis has entered a not guilty plea in an alleged domestic violence case involving his child’s mother.
Davis was reportedly arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend, on February 1 during a celebrity basketball game in Florida. Authorities have not released the name of the alleged victim.
According to TMZ, the current WBA lightweight boxing champion surrendered to Coral Gables police on Tuesday (February 4) for the incident that took place last Saturday.
Authorities say the 25-year-old is facing one count of “simple battery domestic violence.”
"As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on Feb. 1 2020, [Davis] was observed battering his former girlfriend whom [sic] have child together," the Coral Gables Police Department told the outlet. "[Davis] surrendered himself, to the Coral Gables Police detectives assigned to the case."
Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i— 🇩🇴RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020
RELATED: Boxer Gervonta Davis Speaks Out On Video Of Him Appearing To Physically Attack His Child’s Mother
A video of the violent encounter went viral when Davis was caught on camera grabbing the woman and taking her out of the arena.
The boxer later acknowledged he was “aggressive” with his ex-girlfriend, but denied ever hitting her.
"I never once hit her ... yeah I was aggressive and told her come on," He wrote on his Instagram Story. “That's the mother of my child. I would never hurt her."
The Baltimore native has previously faced assault charges. In 2018, he was allegedly involved in a street fight, earning him a disorderly conduct charge. In 2017, he reportedly punched a childhood friend in the head and fought a man in a Virginia mall, which resulted in another disorderly conduct charge. All charges were eventually dropped.
Davis is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS