Gervonta Davis Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Violence Charge

According to court records obtained by The Blast, Gervonta Davis has entered a not guilty plea in an alleged domestic violence case involving his child’s mother.

Davis was reportedly arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend, on February 1 during a celebrity basketball game in Florida. Authorities have not released the name of the alleged victim.

According to TMZ, the current WBA lightweight boxing champion surrendered to Coral Gables police on Tuesday (February 4) for the incident that took place last Saturday.

Authorities say the 25-year-old is facing one count of “simple battery domestic violence.”

"As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on Feb. 1 2020, [Davis] was observed battering his former girlfriend whom [sic] have child together," the Coral Gables Police Department told the outlet. "[Davis] surrendered himself, to the Coral Gables Police detectives assigned to the case."