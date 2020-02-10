Kobe Bryant Fan Calls NBA Icon ‘Superman’ After Magical Make-A-Wish Foundation Meeting Changed His Life

Kobe Bryant was known for his magic on the court but the Lakers icon made dreams come true off the court.

A recipient of the Make-a-Wish Foundation recently reflected on the kindness he experienced with Bryant nearly 20 years ago.



According to CBS, Jeffrey McKenzie, 27, who was born with sickle cell anemia, met Kobe Bryant when he was 8 years old as part of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.



McKenzie said, "He was like, my Superman. So I just had to meet him. At first I freaked out. I was just, like, stunned.”

Luckily, Jeffrey McKenzie was able to meet Kobe Bryant on three different occasions.



McKenzie, who is now a real estate agent, said, "I literally look at him like one of my fathers. Like my dad and Kobe Bryant, those are the top two men in my life.” He also added, “I hope I have all girls now. I want to be a girl dad -- I want to be there for my daughters like he was.”

He recently returned to the Staples Center to pay his respects to Bryant and his daughter Gianna who both perished in a helicopter crash on January 26.



The Make-a-Wish Foundation said Kobe Bryant granted similar wishes to over 200 children during his NBA career.



The City of Los Angeles will host a public memorial for Kobe Bryant’s passing on February 24 at the Staples Center.



Watch the news clip of Jeffrey McKenzie’s story below:

