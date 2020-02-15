Zion Williamson’s Reaction To Meeting Barack Obama At All-Star Event Is All Of Us

All-Star Weekend is in full swing in Chicago, Illinois. Between the games, tournaments, stunting Instagram stars, and parties, several NBA players received an opportunity that is going to be a lasting memory long after their days on the court.

While making their rounds, top draft pick, Zion Williamson along with Trae Young and Luka Doncic were down-right tongue-tied and starstruck when they met former President Barack Obama.

President Obama dropped in and made a surprise appearance at an All-Star NBA Cares event Friday morning, 15 minutes after the event had started. Williamson, Young and Doncic were there to greet fans when Obama instead came around to greet them in between the Rising Stars practices. The event is an opportunity for the professional players to connect with local students who attend under-resourced schools as they work together to fill backpacks with school supplies, reports ESPN.

See a shocked Zion and Trae meeting former President Obama in the clip below: