LeBron James To Release His First Children's Book

LeBron James is a three-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP, a philanthropist, a Hollywood producer and now, a children’s book author.

HarperCollins Publishers announced on Tuesday that they have signed the Los Angeles Lakers forward to a two-book deal. His debut picture book, I PROMISE, is set for an August release. In 2021, James is slated to release a middle school-grade novel.

“Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together,” LeBron said in a statement, according to EW. “That’s why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me. Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in. I PROMISE is powerful in that way and I can’t wait for people to read it.”

Illustrated by Nina Mata, the book is described as “a lively and inspiring picture book that reminds us that tomorrow’s success starts with the promises we make to ourselves and our community today.”

I PROMISE gets its name from LeBron’s I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The academy opened its doors in 2018 and aims to give a quality education and a stable environment for kids to learn.