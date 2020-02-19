Russell Westbrook And James Harden Land March GQ Magazine Cover

Russell Westbrook and James Harden have jaws dropping after their latest off-court surprise. Known for showing up to games in trend-setting outfits, the teammates reunited to pose for the March cover of GQ.

During their interview, the Houston Rockets players revealed details about their relationship with the fashion industry and how that relates to their day jobs in the NBA.

“When I first started in fashion, it definitely was new,” said Westbrook. “I think it was a good experience just to understand like, okay, you're in a different space now. We're always in a position where we gotta talk about what we do and why we do it.”

Harden agreed, although while their outfits are always on point, their main concern, of course, is getting the Rockets to a championship.

“Individually we've accomplished so much, broken so many records that are going to last forever,” explained Harden. “We're not worried about the individual accomplishments. We want to do whatever it takes to win games.”

The two are featured in the magazine wearing some of today’s hottest designers including Burberry, Tom Ford and Versace. Their collective passion for fashion isn’t just a fleeting hobby. They’ve both worked with designers on various projects and have become fixtures at New York Fashion Week.

“When I first started in fashion, it definitely was new,” Westbrook told GQ. “I think it was a good experience just to understand like, okay, you're in a different space now. We're always in a position where we gotta talk about what we do and why we do it.”

Win or lose, Westbrook and Harden made note that they’re keeping the same energy in rocking their outfits before and after each game. The stylish duo, who have been friends since they played AAU ball in Los Angeles as kids, told GQ they have no regrets when it comes to some of their more questionable fashion choices often displayed during their tunnel walks.

“I’m passionate about something,” said Westbrook. “And that’s fashion.”