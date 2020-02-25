The Special Meaning Behind "Moonlight Sonata" At Kobe Bryant and Gianna's Memorial Service

Kobe Bryant may have been known for his legacy on the basketball court, but the reality is, he was a man of many talents.

Recently the memorial for the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, took place at the Staples center in Los Angeles, California. The star-studded memorial included performances by everyone from Beyoncé, who sung Kobe's favorite Bey song "XO" along with "Halo," to Alicia Keys, who played "Moonlight Sonata," on the piano.

However, for those who may not know, along with being a timeless classic composed by Beethovan, "Moonlight Sonata" also held a special place in Kobe's heart.

In the wake of the icon's passing, family, fans and friends alike have been reposting and sharing many of Kobes's special moments. One footage that has recently reemerged is that of Kobe playing Beethovan's "Moonlight Sonata" on the piano. In a 2016 interview, Kobe revealed that he actually learned to play the classical song for his wife, in an attempt at a bold, romantic gesture to save their marriage.

"I wanted to play something nice for Vanessa," Kobe told Ramona Shelburne of The Undefeated. "Sitting down and taking lessons would be too easy, so I taught myself by ear."

