The Special Meaning Behind "Moonlight Sonata" At Kobe Bryant and Gianna's Memorial Service

The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Kobe Bryant may have been known for his legacy on the basketball court, but the reality is, he was a man of many talents.
Recently the memorial for the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, took place at the Staples center in Los Angeles, California. The star-studded memorial included performances by everyone from Beyoncé, who sung Kobe's favorite Bey song "XO" along with "Halo," to Alicia Keys, who played "Moonlight Sonata," on the piano.
However, for those who may not know, along with being a timeless classic composed by Beethovan, "Moonlight Sonata" also held a special place in Kobe's heart.
In the wake of the icon's passing, family, fans and friends alike have been reposting and sharing many of Kobes's special moments. One footage that has recently reemerged is that of Kobe playing Beethovan's "Moonlight Sonata" on the piano. In a 2016 interview, Kobe revealed that he actually learned to play the classical song for his wife, in an attempt at a bold, romantic gesture to save their marriage.
"I wanted to play something nice for Vanessa," Kobe told Ramona Shelburne of The Undefeated. "Sitting down and taking lessons would be too easy, so I taught myself by ear."
Kobe revealed to Ramona that he and Vanessa had been on the outs, and that she filed for divorce in 2011. During this time, he learned how to play the classical tune by listening to it on loop in his headphones, while practicing on a keyboard. This proved to be more difficult than anticipated, as the then LA Laker player had also suffered multiple hand injuries, and broken fingers, throughout the course of his career.
While taking lessons would've been easier for the well-to-do sports figure, Kobe told Shelburne that self-teaching himself the song was symbolic of reinforcing his love and efforts.
"That's the song I wanted to learn," Kobe said. "There's so much beauty and agony. If you watch Muse, we use the chords from 'Moonlight Sonata.'" He later revealed in the interview, that after a year of separation, Vanessa eventually took him back again.
Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for EIF
