Lamar Jackson Wins NFL Most Valuable Player With Unanimous Vote

Lamar Jackson had one of the greatest seasons for a quarterback in NFL history in 2019 and it was certainly enough to earn him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award.

The second year Baltimore Ravens QB, joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP.

Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the NFL. He set an NFL record for rushing yards in a season by a quarterback with 1,206 and led an offense that put up more yards on the ground than any other in league history with 3,296. The Ravens, after going 2-2, won 12 straight games to finish the season at 14-2, topping the league in the regular season.

During his acceptance speech, the All-Pro QB had a powerful message for kids watching the NFL Honors last night (February 1).

“Make those people eat their words," he said, regarding people who doubt others. "It feels good when you can make those people eat their words because they're so negative. How are you going to wake up and be so negative about somebody who's not negative toward you or don't do anything wrong? Don't worry about what they say. Do you. Stay focused because you want to be great, and you're going to be great. Just do you.”

Jackson continued during his awards speech: “I’m still young. I’ve still got a lot of work to do. I’m not really trying to dwell on what I just did. If I win a Super Bowl, you’ll probably see a lot more emotion.”