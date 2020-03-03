Trevor Ariza Responds to Trae Young’s Nutmeg With A Flagrant Foul

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Things got heated during the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers game on Saturday (Feb. 29).
Trae Young, known for being an entertainer on the court, is constantly looking to embarrass players with a “Nutmeg,” dribbling the ball through a defender’s legs, which has become the Hawks guard’s signature move this season.
His latest victim: Portland’s Trevor Ariza. But Ariza was not having it, and shoved Young with his forearm before he was able to complete the nutmeg.
Ariza was assessed with a Flagrant-1 foul and it was clear he had no regrets, having a few choice words for Young after the play. Young was proudly nodding his head as his teammates showed him some love.
According to The Athletic, Young told reporters that he thinks Ariza was mad about the previous play and that he doesn’t care if he was upset about the nutmeg.
"Nah, I ain't about to stop nutmegging. That's going to be in my game until I'm done," Young said.
But it doesn’t seem like there were too many hard feelings in the end. After the game, the two embraced each other over the Hawks’ win.
"I told him, 'Don't do that s*** again, at least not to me,'" Ariza told reporters after the game, ESPN reports. “I'm not with the funnies. I don't like the funnies.”
Watch the moment that got fans out of their seats below.
(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS