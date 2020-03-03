Trevor Ariza Responds to Trae Young’s Nutmeg With A Flagrant Foul

Things got heated during the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers game on Saturday (Feb. 29).

Trae Young, known for being an entertainer on the court, is constantly looking to embarrass players with a “Nutmeg,” dribbling the ball through a defender’s legs, which has become the Hawks guard’s signature move this season.

His latest victim: Portland’s Trevor Ariza. But Ariza was not having it, and shoved Young with his forearm before he was able to complete the nutmeg.

Ariza was assessed with a Flagrant-1 foul and it was clear he had no regrets, having a few choice words for Young after the play. Young was proudly nodding his head as his teammates showed him some love.

According to The Athletic, Young told reporters that he thinks Ariza was mad about the previous play and that he doesn’t care if he was upset about the nutmeg.

"Nah, I ain't about to stop nutmegging. That's going to be in my game until I'm done," Young said.