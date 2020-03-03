Trevor Ariza Responds to Trae Young’s Nutmeg With A Flagrant Foul

Trevor Ariza says he’s “not with the funnies”

Published 22 hours ago

Written by Vanessa Etienne

Things got heated during the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers game on Saturday (Feb. 29). 

Trae Young, known for being an entertainer on the court, is constantly looking to embarrass players with a “Nutmeg,” dribbling the ball through a defender’s legs, which has become the Hawks guard’s signature move this season.

His latest victim: Portland’s Trevor Ariza. But Ariza was not having it, and shoved Young with his forearm before he was able to complete the nutmeg. 

Ariza was assessed with a Flagrant-1 foul and it was clear he had no regrets, having a few choice words for Young after the play. Young was proudly nodding his head as his teammates showed him some love.

According to The Athletic, Young told reporters that he thinks Ariza was mad about the previous play and that he doesn’t care if he was upset about the nutmeg.

"Nah, I ain't about to stop nutmegging. That's going to be in my game until I'm done," Young said.

But it doesn’t seem like there were too many hard feelings in the end. After the game, the two embraced each other over the Hawks’ win.

"I told him, 'Don't do that s*** again, at least not to me,'" Ariza told reporters after the game, ESPN reports. “I'm not with the funnies. I don't like the funnies.”

Watch the moment that got fans out of their seats below.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 29: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks and Trevor Ariza #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers hug it out at the conclusion of an NBA game at State Farm Arena on February 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Trae Young; Trevor Ariza

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

