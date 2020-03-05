Why LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Will Be First Draft Pick For This NBA Team

LaMelo Ball is preparing for the 2020 NBA draft and his father LaVar Ball is already making plans for his son’s basketball career.

During an interview with UNDISPUTED on Tuesday (March 3) with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, LaVar said if his 18-year-old son were to be the number 1 pick overall in the draft, he would want to see him suit up for the New York Knicks.

"The best fit, in my eyes, is New York. The New York Knicks because I know Melo. Melo is a big-city guy,” said LaVar. “I think it's about time for New York. I kind of feel like they're going to get the first pick, on the fact that they missed it so many times and it's time for it to happen to them.”

LaMelo played overseas with Illawarra Hawks in Australia's National Basketball League for the 2019-20 season before returning to the U.S. in January to prepare for the draft.

During the interview, LaVar also said that his son was the best guard and the most popular guard leading up to the draft, claiming that LaMelo should be selected by the Knicks if the franchise wants to succeed.

"I want to see him in the best situation, whatever coach is going to let him loose and do his thing. That's what I want to see. So it don't matter where he go. Now, you could go to a certain place over here where the coach isn't going to play you the right way, you know? But I need him to be free. I need him to win. And the only way he can do that is not having no restrictions on him. Let him do what he does. So whoever (is) going to give him the best of that. Let him do it right, man."

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Watch the entire interview from UNDISPUTED below.